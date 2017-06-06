Mill worker dies of injuries after Cambria explosion

Another person has died after an explosion at a mill in southern Wisconsin, according to a statement from Didion Milling.

Angel Reyes, 46, died at UW Hospital as a result of injuries from the Didion Milling plant explosion last week, a statement said.

Reyes was a pack operator at the mill.

"(He) will be greatly missed," the statement from the mill said.

“We report with heavy hearts that early this morning, Mr. Angel Reyes, 46, passed away at UW Hospital as a result of injuries sustained in the incident last week. Angel was a pack operator at Didion and will be greatly missed. Our condolences go out to the Reyes family. We ask for continued prayers as we go through this difficult time.”

Three people initially died from the blast.

Although the mill plant was lost in an explosion, parts of their facility could be back up and running in less than two weeks, officials at Didion Milling said.



The company met with village of Cambria's board Monday night to update the municipal leaders on progress since the explosion Wednesday. Didion officials say the ethanol plant and grain facility were not damaged, so as soon as investigators turn over the property to the company, they expect to start work again. That could be in four to 10 days.