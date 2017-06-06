Detective discusses Kayla Berg case

There is renewed hope in the case of missing Antigo teen Kayla Berg, following the airing of a special on the Investigation Discovery channel.

"We've received a couple more phone calls and tips that have come in since the airing," said Antigo Police Detective Sgt. Dan Duley. "Hard to say at this point, I guess there's some promising information there,"

Berg went missing in 2009, and nearly eight years later, her disappearance remains a mystery.

"I'm always looking at new avenues or new things or old information I can go back to," said Duley, who has been on the case since day one.

Investigation Discovery's focal point was the last person who saw Berg: a friend of her older brother.

Duley says the department plans on spending more time on the investigation in the coming months.

"To be able to give that final justice to the family members and friends that have been involved," he said. "That would mean a lot to me."

The FBI is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in Berg's case.

If you have any information call the Antigo Police Department at 715-627-6411.