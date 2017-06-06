Judge sets $20,000 signature bond for Mosinee woman in sex case

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A judge Tuesday set a $20,000 signature bond for a 26-year-old supervisor at a fast food restaurant accused of having sex with one of her teenage workers and knew he was underage, according to online Marathon County court records.

Brittney Dzwonkowski of Mosinee is charged with three felonies - exposing a child to harmful material, child enticement and exposing genitals to a child - and one misdemeanor - sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old boy - in the December incident.

She made her first court appearance Tuesday - 15 days after a warrant had been issued for her arrest. She was charged May 19.

The judge set June 30 for Dzwonskowski's preliminary hearing for prosecutors to present evidence to justify the charges.

According to the criminal complaint, Dzwonkowski and the teenager met when both worked at a Wausau McDonald's where Dzwonkowski was the supervisor.

The teen told investigators the pair had sex three times, including the first time when Dzwonkowski had been drinking and contacted him at 2 a.m. on Facebook before they ended up at her stepfather's garage, the complaint said.

The other two times occurred after the teen had finished school, including once at his home in his bedroom, the complaint said.

Dzwonkowski also "repeatedly sent" the teen sexually provocative and nude pictures of herself on Facebook messenger and the two exchanged messages of "I love you," the complaint said.

The teen told investigators that he had to quit his job at McDonald's to get away from Dzwonkowski when he broke off the relationship, the complaint said.

Asked whether Dzwonkowski knew his age, the teen said she told him about “being under 18 and saying that she hated that she had to wait until he was 18 before they had sex,” the complaint said.



