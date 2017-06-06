Edgar man gets 30 years in prison for 2015 stabbing - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Edgar man gets 30 years in prison for 2015 stabbing

By Robert Imrie, Content Manager
WAUSAU (WAOW) - A 27-year-old Edgar man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Tuesday for a stabbing and car crash two years ago, according to online Marathon County court records.

Andres Lara Vasquez pleaded guilty to three felonies - first-degree reckless injury with use of a dangerous weapon and two counts of injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle - in a plea bargain that dismissed 10 charges in five cases, court records said.

Vasquez originally was charged attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the stabbing incident.

Investigators said they were investigating a three-car crash near Edgar April 2, 2015, with Vasquez as one of the drivers when they found a 24-year-old man alone, stabbed and beaten in an Edgar apartment. The stabbing victim owned the vehicle Vasquez was driving in the crash.

Besides the prison sentence, Vasquez was ordered to spend 20 years on extended supervision after he is released from prison.

