New bill to focus on gun safety classes in Wisconsin schools

Several Wisconsin Republican legislators are working on a bill that would create gun safety classes for high school students on trap and target shooting teams.

The bill would aim to help educate students on gun safety. According to local law enforcement, gun safety is important for children and adults of all ages.

“We encourage all gun owners to be responsible in their ownership and control of their firearms,” Wausau Police Lt. Nathan Cihlar said.

According to a report from the Wisconsin Council on Children & Families, 20 children were killed by guns in 2015.

“The numbers are a lot lower than they used to be,” Analyst Tamarine Cornelius said. “One-third lower than they were a decade or so ago. The bad news is that they've [the numbers] leveled off.”

Cornelius said the number includes homicides, suicides and accidental shootings. Since 1999 in Marathon County, seven children have died from a gunshot. Six were suicides.

“One thing that would help would be keeping guns out of the hands of children,” she said.

“They [guns] should be locked up or secured in some fashion so they aren't easily accessible to children,” added Cihlar.

Cornelius hopes to see the number of children killed in Wisconsin by guns decrease, but said people need to work to make it happen.

If state legislators pass the bill that would create gun safety classes, the Wausau Police Department said it would most likely help the Wausau School District teach the class, if asked.

The bill is still in the very early stages as lawmakers are still looking for more sponsors to sign on.

The full report from the Council on Children & Families can be seen below.