NCHC hosts therapy dog session in Wausau

Therapy dogs are getting a new purpose through HOPE Animal-Assisted Crisis Response, and North Central Health care is teaching people about the program.

The organization hosted a learning session Tuesday in Wausau.

HOPE is a non-profit made up of volunteers and their therapy dogs. The dogs go through special training to respond to major crises.

"Often times a victim of crisis or disaster won't want to talk to a mental health professional," said Nicholas Meier, HOPE's Michigan coordinator. "There's some stigma attached. A lot of times they'll de-stress and the dogs provide a lot of comfort."

Meier said the therapy dogs respond to natural disasters, terror attacks and student deaths at schools nationwide. They were present after 9/11 and the Orlando Pulse Nightclub shooting to support survivors.

"Our mission is to provide comfort and and encouragement through animal-assisted support to victims of crises and disasters," Meier said. "Everybody loves a dog. And these dogs... are specially trained to provide this kind of support... Sometimes they'll just do comfort by wandering around."

HOPE currently does not have headquarters in Wisconsin. Teams from Michigan and Minnesota could be deployed during a crisis to help.

Registered therapy dogs with one year of certification can apply to be a part of HOPE. Learn more at HOPE's website.

Meier said volunteers must be prepared to respond quickly to disasters.