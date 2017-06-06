NEW VIDEO: Dashcam shows moments before bear collision in Lincoln Co.

NEW VIDEO: Dashcam shows moments before bear collision in Lincol - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -

Newly released dash cam video shows the seconds leading up to a crash between a squad car and a bear.

It happened Saturday morning just before 2 a.m. as a Lincoln County sheriff's deputy patrolled near Tripoli.

The bear is seen bolting out of the woods and onto the highway before being struck by the car.

The sheriff's department said the bear then got up and ran into the woods.

The squad car sustained minimal damage, according to the department.

This comes as several other reports of car collisions with bears in the past week in Lincoln County. 

