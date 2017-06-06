New iPhone feature takes aim at distracted driving

A feature that will be available with the next update for iPhones aims to cut down on the number of crashes with distracted drivers behind the wheel.

The 'Do not disturb while driving' feature will go into effect when the mobile device is connected to the vehicle - via Bluetooth, cable, or when it starts to move, according to Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Many in the Wausau community believe this will help reduce the number of distracted driving accidents.

"This is going to be a wonderful feature," said Scott Habeck, EMT Division Chief with the Wausau Fire Department. "When you look at motor vehicle accidents in our responding area, last year it was up to 75, which is a 32% increase from the year before."

"As a mom, this makes me very comfortable knowing technology like this is out there," said Katie Vanrixel, member of the Wausau community.

But drivers will have the option to disable the feature from their iPhone.

"If people have the option of turning it on or off- I think that it will flop," said Thomas Decker, owner of Decker Driving Academy. "Because those people who are not responsible, they're going to leave it on anyway."

Like Decker, many have hope with this feature but also feel that it will be useless if people decide to disable it.

Regardless of the ability to disable the feature - Apple is receiving praise for making the effort to help decrease the number of distracted driving accidents with the help of technology.

They have not set a release date for the new update.