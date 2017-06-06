Mother grateful for neighbor who shot, killed man trying to drown babies

ADA, OK (KOCO)-- Michelle Sorrells has a new hero.

She said a neighbor, Cash Freeman, came into her home and fatally shot a man who was trying to drown her two 3-month-old children in a bathtub.

The children are expected to be OK, but Sorrells is still shaken up.

“He saved me and my babies’ lives,” she said. “There won’t be a day that goes by when I don’t thank him for that.”

Sorrells told police she was watching her infant twins and her 12-year-old niece Friday afternoon when the babies’ father, 37-year-old Leland Foster, showed up at their house.

“As soon as I have the door unlocked and the door turns, I’m being plowed into and I go flying a couple of feet into the house,” Sorrells said.

Foster then went straight for the couple’s young boy and girl, took them to the bathtub and turned on the water, Sorrells said.

“I managed to go forward and grab my son out of the bathtub,” she said. “He was face-down in the water.”

Sorrells said she fought Foster for several minutes, trying to keep him from drowning both of the children. During the fight, Foster allegedly stabbed Sorrells.

Sorrells’ 12-year-old niece then ran next door to get help. That’s when Freeman entered the picture.

Police said Freeman grabbed his gun, ran to the home and shot Foster twice, killing him.

“I’m sorry he had to shoot somebody,” Sorrells said. “I know that’s going to be traumatic for him, but I’m very thankful he did.”

Police are calling the incident a justifiable homicide, but the district attorney will make a final decision on the case.