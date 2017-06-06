Employee turns in $12K found in Eau Claire AmericInn hotel room

What would you do if you found $12,000 in cash? A housekeeper at an Eau Claire hotel was faced with that exact question.

When Natasha Stone came into work at AmericInn over Memorial Day Weekend, her normal Saturday housekeeping shift turned into anything but normal. Inside one of the rooms, the 17-year-old employee found a cooler that had been left behind, filled with $12,000 and important personal documents. Stone said her first instinct was to take it right to the front desk and turn it in so the money could find its way back into the right pocket.

"The karma thing – if you do bad things, karma is going to come back to get you, but if you do good things, like obviously good things happen and come in return,” Stone said.

Cathy Tepaske, the general Manager for AmericInn, said she is proud of her employee for turning in the money. "People have a perception of younger people that they maybe don't work as hard, or they may be dishonest, and I haven't found that. I am very blessed and very fortunate to have a great group of people to work with,” Tepaske said.

Staff said they continuously tried to get a hold of the man, who held the room reservation but never got through. Luckily, he just happened to come back the following day to see if it was still there. The hotel said the man was relieved and rewarded Stone with $100 for her honesty.