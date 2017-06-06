Tuesday Sports Report: Three area baseball teams qualify for sta - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Tuesday Sports Report: Three area baseball teams qualify for state

Posted:
By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
Mosinee, Iola-Scandinavia and Athens have qualified for the WIAA state baseball tournament, to be held next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.

Each of the three teams broke a long drough to earn a trip to state: Mosinee qualified for the first time since 1991, Athens for the first time since 1982, and Iola-Scandinava for the first time ever.

Four other area teams played sectional semifinal games on Tuesday, but failed to advance to the sectional final.

Scores from Tuesday's games are listed below. Click here for more information and state tournament game times and matchups.

SECTIONAL FINALS

Division 2
Mosinee 5, Luxemburg-Casco 0

Division 3
Iola-Scandinavia 6, Coleman 3

Division 4
Athens 9, Niagara 3 (9 innings)

SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS

Division 1
Eau Claire North 11, SPASH 1 (6 innings)
Green Bay Preble 9, D.C. Everest 5

Division 2
Mosinee 9, Seymour 3

Division 3
Iola-Scandinavia 12, Spencer 2 (6 innings)

Division 4
Athens 7, Pittsville 2

