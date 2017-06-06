Timeline approved for security increases at Marathon County Courthouse

New details on security changes at the Marathon County Courthouse were revealed Tuesday afternoon at a committee meeting. The executive committee met to discuss a timeline on the plan.

X-ray machines, metal detectors and a change in entrances will all be implemented by September 5, 2017.

"We will have this come in phases," said Marathon County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Chad Billeb. "You can expect to see some significant changes in the courthouse mid-July."

The changes will cost the county several hundred thousand dollars, the county administrator estimating roughly $500,000.

"My expectation going into this was it'd be about a half million dollar increase in expenditure to secure that building," said Marathon County Board Administrator Brad Karger. "It is a top priority of our county to take a look at our security needs."

Where exactly the money will come from in the budget isn't clear.

"There's no additional revenue for it, it's going to come out of the programs we administer," said Karger.

The new security measures were prompted by several different incidents, including the shooting rampage in Marathon County on March 22 that left five people dead. In April, the entire courthouse was put on lockdown after an empty holster was found in the bathroom.

"People who work in the courthouse right now, I think, in large part, are scared, they're nervous because of a lot of events in the community that have happened over the last few months," said Marathon County Board Vice Chair Lee Peek.

Extra staff will be hired to run the x-ray machines and metal detectors. Many details still need to be figured out, including what to do if employees need to be in the building after hours.