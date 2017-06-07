EPIC 5: Life after conquering the endurance challenge - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

EPIC 5: Life after conquering the endurance challenge

Posted:
By Brianna Hollis, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

It's been about one month since Chad Esker of Mosinee crossed the Epic 5 finish line, and now, he's helping his friends reach their endurance competition goals.

The Epic 5 consisted of five triathlons on five Hawaiian islands in five days, and Esker is now one of 21 people who have finished the race.

This weekend, he's volunteering at Iron Man Wisconsin, where he'll be helping out some of the people who have been training with him.

And the following weekend, he's getting back on the competition horse, participating in an Iron Man Relay. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.