EPIC 5: Life after conquering the endurance challenge

It's been about one month since Chad Esker of Mosinee crossed the Epic 5 finish line, and now, he's helping his friends reach their endurance competition goals.

The Epic 5 consisted of five triathlons on five Hawaiian islands in five days, and Esker is now one of 21 people who have finished the race.

This weekend, he's volunteering at Iron Man Wisconsin, where he'll be helping out some of the people who have been training with him.

And the following weekend, he's getting back on the competition horse, participating in an Iron Man Relay.