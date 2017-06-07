Police say toddler's death possibly the "worst case of child abuse" they've seen

Green Bay Police are calling it possibly the worst case of child abuse they've ever seen. A Brown County man has been booked on charges related to the death of a 16-month old girl in Green Bay. Police say the little girl was the victim of "extreme" abuse.

Juan J. Maravilla, 30, is facing charges of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide and Child Abuse - Intentionally Cause Harm.

"An autopsy in this case revealed that the baby had multiple injuries, repeated injuries over an extended period of time. And in speaking with investigators, we believe this is possibly the worst case of child abuse that we've ever seen," says Capt. Kevin Warych, Green Bay Police Department.

Police were alerted to the child's death on the morning of May 25. The little girl had been taken to St. Mary's Hospital by her mother.

An autopsy found the child had suffered repeated injuries over an extended period of time, Warych says.

"The autopsy revealed that there was extreme amounts of abuse and the bruising on the child, which led us to believe that there were repeated acts of this abuse of an extended period of time, which this baby was susceptible to," Warych says.

Warych says Maravilla made admissions that substantiated the autopsy findings, and that led to a recommendation of charges.

Warych says cases like this weigh heavily on investigators, and the community.

"In an incident of this severity, it affects everybody," Warych says. "And people need closure. And people need to know that people are held responsible because this poor child was susceptible to repeated acts of abuse. And we don't want this in the community."

Maravilla did not appear in court Tuesday. He's on a probation hold for unrelated charges.

Police say Maravilla is not the child's father.

Police tell our Green Bay affiliate WBAY-TV they have had no prior complaints or investigations into the family or anyone involved in the case.