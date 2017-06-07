Man, 54, pleads guilty in Tomahawk babysitter sex case

MERRILL (WAOW) - A 52-year-old father accused of having sex with the 15-year-old babysitter of his four children pleaded guilty to one felony Wednesday, according to online Lincoln County court records.

In a plea bargain, Steven E. Bailey of Rhinelander was convicted of second-degree sexual assault of a child and two other counts were dismissed for the July 30, 2015, incident at his former home in Tomahawk, court records said. He is to be sentenced July 25.

The girl told investigators she had babysat for Bailey and his wife for about a week before the father helped her take off her clothes in a basement bedroom and had sex with her, according to the criminal complaint.

The girl said the family's two sons were upstairs at the time while two daughters were with their mother at Wal-Mart, the complaint said.

"Steven told her she could take a shower. She took a shower at Steven's residence and then left a short time later," the complaint said.

The next day, while the distraught girl was with police detailing her allegations, she received two text messages from Bailey, asking why she didn't come to the home to babysit at 2 p.m. and if she could babysit that night "while he and his wife went out to dinner and movie," the complaint said.

Shortly after the last message, police arrived at Bailey's home with a search warrant and he was arrested, investigators said.

The girl told investigators that she had shared "some things had had happened in her past" with Bailey and when she went to his home July 30 she thought it was to watch his children "and it ended up being something different," the complaint said.

The girl said that in the basement bedroom "she did not know what was going on at the time and she was not thinking straight," the complaint said. "She said she did not really want to do what she did."