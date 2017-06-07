Portage Co. Crime Stoppers: Junction City cemetery thefts - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Portage Co. Crime Stoppers: Junction City cemetery thefts

By Melissa Langbehn, Anchor, Multimedia Journalist
JUNCTION CITY (WAOW) - Portage County investigators are searching for a thief who ripped off dozens of decorative flower holders from a Junction City cemetery.

In mid-May, the groundskeeper at Saint Michael's Cemetery noticed the shepherd hooks were stolen from many graves, Sheriff Mike Lukas said.

"And not just one or two but between 30 and 40. The losses are estimated at $1,000," he said.

Investigators say the thief will most likely try to sell the garden hooks.

"There are homes nearby so we are hoping that one of the residents saw something. If we could get a vehicle description, that would be very helpful," Lukas said.

If you  have any information, tips can be left on the Portage County Crime Stoppers hotline - 1-888-346-6600. You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

