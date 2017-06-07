Marshfield Police search for suspect in string of vehicle thefts

Multiple vehicles have been stolen in the last 24 hours and police are asking for help to find the suspect, according to a post on the Marshfield Police Department's Facebook page.

The post states that a truck has been stolen from Abbotsford, a vehicle stolen from Spencer, and a trailer taken from Marawood Construction Services in Marshfield. The vehicle was later found in Marshfield, and the trailer was found a short distance away, with all of the contents missing.

An image of the license plate from the stolen truck were captured on a Camaro which was also part of a gas drive-off.

Anybody who has information regarding the suspect or vehicle is asked to contact the Marshfield Police Department on Facebook or text their information to "274637" and begin the text with "WCCS."