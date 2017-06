MERRILL (WAOW )- Hammer, a mostly black hound with some white markings, is our Petsaver from Lincoln County Humane Society for Wednesday.

Shelter workers say is friendly and would fit in with any family.

They say he loves to hang out with humans and enjoys playing with squeaky toys.

His adoption fee is $50, which includes his vaccines, neuter and microchip.

If you are interested in meeting Hammer call 715-536-3459 or click here: www.furrypets.com