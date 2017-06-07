Community Garden in Merrill gives back to those in need

A company has created a new garden to give back to the community.

Church Mutual in Merrill, kicked off their first ever community garden program Wednesday. The Employees Association teamed up to plant everything from onions, to jalapenos and pumpkins.

Brian Seeger is the chairperson of the Employee Association, and he helped plant some peppers in his plot.

"A great group of people out here," Seeger said. "We are very fortunate to have a company base that cares and the turn out has been amazing."

The garden was placed in the Diab and Fehland Founders garden, which was built this year.

All of the donated harvest will go to the Merrill Food Pantry. "Growing produce for our local families and food pantries gives us a great sense of community," C.E.O of Church Mutual said.

The company hopes this event becomes an annual one.