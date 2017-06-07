DC Everest seniors visit grade schools before graduating

With applause, cheers, and smiles, seniors were welcomed back to their grade schools Wednesday.

Soon-to-be DC Everest graduates visited their junior high, middle and elementary schools.

“It’s cute at the elementary level," said Patrick Phalen, principal of Mountain Bay Elementary School. "They’re kind of in awe of these people. These are people they look up to, their role models.”

Students reunited with old teachers they hadn't seen in a long time.

“I didn’t think I was going to get to see them again," senior Oscar Patino said. "I think most of us don’t think we’ll get to see them again or get to hug them and tell them thank you and things like that.”

With graduation a few hours away, seniors felt a mix of emotions.

“Honestly, it feels really good," senior Chueseng Lo said. "It’s kind of sad. It almost makes me want to tear up. Knowing that this is the last step before out adulthood, going to college and everything, it’s scary."

For the teachers, it's a moment to be proud.

"Lots of tears," said Jill Sjoberg, a second grade teacher at Mountain Bay. “It’s the best when they remember your name and they remember that you were their teacher. A big hug is always nice, too.”

The seniors finished up their walk through area schools shortly before walking across the stage Wednesday night.

Administrators say this is the second year for the graduate parade, and hope to continue the tradition in years to come.