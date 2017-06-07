Suspected gunman in Stevens Point shooting jailed on $50,000 bond

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - The man police identified as the gunman in a weekend shooting at a rural Stevens Point home following some kind of social media argument was ordered jailed on a $50,000 cash bond Wednesday, according to online Portage County court records.

Tanner Tork, 21, of Stevens Point appeared before a judge via video from jail. A prosecutor said he expected to charge Tork with first-degree reckless injury and aggravated battery, court records said. Tork is to return to court June 26.

Tork was one of five young people arrested following the Sunday night shooting that police said was gang-related.

Portage County Sheriff Mike Lukas said the five arrived at a home to start a fight, a 60-year-old man confronted them and his 22-year-old son came out of the house with a .22-caliber pistol and fired a warning shot into the air.

One of the suspects took the pistol away and shot the son, his father was severely beaten, including head injuries, and the suspects fled, Lukas said.

The sheriff said witnesses identified Tork as the shooter.