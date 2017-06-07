Wausau baker, lawmaker react to proposed baked goods bill

To operate a bakery in Wisconsin, there are several requirements - a commercial kitchen, a license, and many fees.

Just last week a circuit court judge passed a bill allowing home baked goods to be sold although bakers would still need to obtain a license.

Under a new bill, home baked goods as well as baked goods from commercial bakeries will be able to be sold without a license.

"I actually don't approve of that because we are licensed by three different agencies," said PK Creations owner, Michael Khauf. "Starting at the federal government down to a local Marathon County health department."

Food experts worry that the lack of oversight could be a risk to public health.

"Rules and regulations are there for a reason," said Khauf. "And that's to protect the public, we're here to work with health agencies to help protect the public."

State representative Patrick Snyder thinks this allows for equal opportunity for the free market of bakeries.

"It's just competition for the free market," said Snyder. "And at the end of the day, I think that people's taste buds will take them to wherever they would like to go."

Assembly speaker Robin Vos doesn't think the bill goes far enough, now floating his own version. He is currently trying to get co-sponsors in the state senate. Bills similar to this have made it through the state Senate before but die when they reach the Assembly.