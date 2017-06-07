Wausau officers host 'Torch Run' for Special Olympics Wisconsin

People gathered in downtown Wausau Wednesday for the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run supporting Special Olympics Wisconsin.

The event kicked off at 4 p.m. with the "Flame of Hope" being run to the center of the 400 Block by officers from the Merrill Police Department.

During the event there was a parade of athletes and a 5K run. Supporters cheered and waved from the sidewalk.

Wausau Police Department officials said they are happy to give support to the Special Olympics athletes in north central Wisconsin.

Lt. Andrew Hartwig has been involved with the Torch Run for several years. He said the event is meant to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics Wisconsin.

"It is bringing people together, showing the community we support a number of events, this being just one of them," Hartwig said.

Thursday, the torch will be taken to Stevens Point for the opening ceremony of the Special Olympics Wisconsin State Summer Games.

About 1,400 athletes will compete in swimming, track and field, soccer and powerlifting on the UW-Stevens Point campus Friday and Saturday.

Organizers said volunteers are still needed to help with the events. They ask that you bring a photo I.D.

