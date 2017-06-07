Athlete of the Week: Morgan Edwards, Phillips

Phillips High School senior Morgan Edwards is the team captain of not one, not two, but three sports. Morgan has been described as a natural born leader, but one sport, in particular, hits close to home.

"My mom was a state champion so she was really into softball," Morgan said. "We would always go out in the backyard and practice and since about four I've been playing."

Throughout her high school career, Morgan has had her fair share of letdowns when it comes time to making it to State. In her sophomore year, Morgan's volleyball team did not make it passed sectional finals and last year, her basketball team fell short in the sectional final game.

Her senior softball season would be different, shifting this unfulfilling pattern.

"Knowing that i'm a huge leader and winning for us and our team and our community, it's just a great feeling that i'll have with me for the rest of my life," Morgan said.

For the first time in Phillips High School history, Morgan is leading her team to the WIAA Softball State Tournament in Madison.

Even though she has a lot of responsibility as the pitcher, Morgan said the pressure is not as intense as it has been in previous years.

"This year the team has my back," Morgan said.

Morgan is prepared to go all out during Phillips first game against Juda/Albany, but she said no matter what happens, it will be a memory she won't forget.