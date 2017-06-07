Farmer, Drainage Board dispute trout habitat

A drainage ditch is stirring up controversy in Portage County after the Drainage Board removed a trout habitat created by a farmer.

Several years ago, Justin Isherwood created the trout habitat inside the drainage ditch on his property, using Christmas trees and stumps.

"During spawning season we have seen literally tens of thousands of trout along this stream," said Isherwood. "It was narrower, the water was running faster, it was clear, it was clean, you would see trout in it."

Isherwood said he was shocked to see the Drainage District removing the habitat from the ditch.

"I feel betrayed," said Isherwood.

However, Portage County Drainage District board member Paul Cieslewicz said Isherwood never had the right permits to create the habitat in the first place. He had a permit from the DNR, however it was conditional, the permit reading that Isherwood needed to obtain another permit by the Portage County Drainage District.

Cieslewicz said Isherwood never went to the board for another permit.

"Went on his own and threw a bunch of brush in, a bunch of stumps in, a bunch of trees in and said it's fish habitat," said Cieslewicz. "This man did this knowingly, illegally."

Cieslewicz said there are risks associated with the habitat, including the possibility of the brush clogging the drain.

"If you're backing up water, that's a civil penalty," said Cieslewicz.

The DNR okay-ed the removal of the habitat by Cieslewicz in an e-mail exchange, but the battle hasn't ended yet. Isherwood still hopes his habitat can be recreated. Cieslewicz said he's open to the idea.

"The thing of it is, if you do it right it could work, if you don't do it right there's too much at risk," said Cieslewicz. "Anything is open, but they have to do it right."

Isherwood turned to the courts before the habitat was removed. There is a scheduled hearing at June 28.