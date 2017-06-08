Man breaks into woman's bedroom with bag of sex toys, sexually assaults her, police say

MILWAUKEE — A south side woman woke up last week to a stranger in her bedroom who tied her down at gunpoint and sexually assaulted her with sex toys he brought with him, police said.

Michael Birk, 41, is accused of breaking in through a window at a Milwaukee home on Thursday, toting a duffel bag of sex toys, a gun and an evil plan.

A woman in that home later told police she was zip-tied to her bed by a man she had never seen before, who then sexually assaulted her.

"You allegedly broke into this woman's house, awakened her in her sleep, wearing a white mask and gloves, holding a gun to her head," Court Commissioner Barry Phillips said.

Phillips appeared stunned, too, as he read the charges, in which the victim told police the man explained as he raped her that he was going through a divorce and he "never did anything like this before."

"With your history, this seems totally out of character. With that being said, reading this complaint is almost like watching a Lifetime movie," Phillips said.

Phillips quickly dismissed a defense request for a lower bail given Birk's clean prior record.

"I wouldn't believe this if I wasn't reading it myself. A hundred thousand dollars is definitely appropriate in this case. And that's it, straight up," Phillips said.

Police were able to track down Birk because they said before leaving, he took the victim's cellphone, which police traced to a nearby garage where Birk was living after being evicted from his Oak Creek apartment.

The phone was found inside a duffel bag of sex toys, just as described by the victim.

Birk will remain behind bars unless he can come up with the $100,000.

He is charged with six felonies, including three counts of first-degree sexual assault while armed, robbery and false imprisonment.