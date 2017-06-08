Family of Wausau murder victim argues for life without parole in emotional testimony

An emotional morning in the Marathon County courthouse as friends and family of a Wausau murder victim speak at the sentencing for the man found guilty in her murder.

Kristopher Torgerson will be sentenced Thursday for the murder of 22-year-old Stephanie Low in 2010.

Low's mom, Claudia Blake called Torgerson pure evil, speaking for nearly 10 minutes on how her life has been impacted by the loss of Low.

"You are pure evil," said Blake. "Justice for Stephanie, life means life."

Roughly half a dozen friends and family spoke to the judge arguing Torgerson should not be eligible for parole.

Back in March, after more than five hours behind closed doors the jury decided 37-year-old Torgerson was guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse.

He was not found guilty of attempted armed robbery.

First-degree intentional homicide is a mandatory life sentence, however a judge will have three options that include possible parole.

Prosecutors argued for life without the possibility of extended supervision, reiterating to the judge that Torgerson killed his father years ago. That was deemed as self defense by the courts.

The defense argued Torgerson be eligible to apply for extended supervision after 28 years saying Torgerson would need to prove rehabilitation at that point.

An Eau Claire County jury found Torgerson guilty March 24 in the 2010 killing of Low, four years before he led investigators to her shallow grave in Forest County.

After four hours of closing arguments, the jury was handed the case just before 1 p.m. and went behind closed doors.

A prosecutor said there was "no question" Torgerson killed Low in 2010.

Torgerson's attorney argued there was no physical evidence of that.

A jury from Eau Claire County was picked because of excessive publicity about the case in Marathon County.

Torgerson, 37,was charged with three felonies - first-degree intentional homicide, attempted armed robbery and hiding a corpse - in Low's death. The mandatory punishment for the homicide charge is life in prison.

Prosecutor Richard Defour highlighted the time line of events and the times Torgerson lied.

"There's no question the defendant killed Stephanie Low," he said, urging guilty verdicts on all charges. "You murdered a young lady and took her body, and buried it in a forest, kept her from her family for four years."

Torgerson's attorney urged the jurors to find justice.

"I'm scared of not doing this case right," Thomas Wilmouth said. "We shouldn't care about your verdict, and I still don't, I don't care what you do as long as you do your job and do justice."

Wilmouth told jurors he believes the doctor who conducted the autopsy was the most important witness and he believed the timeline of evidence just didn't come together.

The doctor testified he could not determine a cause of death.

Stay with Newsline 9 for updates.