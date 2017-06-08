Brewers prospect Brett Phillips optioned back to minors - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Brewers prospect Brett Phillips optioned back to minors

Posted:

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Outfield prospect Brett Phillips had a short stay with the Milwaukee Brewers in his first trip to the big leagues.

The Brewers optioned Phillips back down to Triple-A Colorado Springs before their game Thursday against the San Francisco Giants. The move made room for minor leaguer Paolo Espino to be called up to start the series finale for Milwaukee.

Phillips is one of the Brewers' top minor league hopefuls. He played in two games, going 1 for 3, and committed an error.

Espino took the starting spot of Matt Garza, who is on the 10-day disabled list with a chest contusion.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.