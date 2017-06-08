Brewers prospect Brett Phillips optioned back to minors

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Outfield prospect Brett Phillips had a short stay with the Milwaukee Brewers in his first trip to the big leagues.

The Brewers optioned Phillips back down to Triple-A Colorado Springs before their game Thursday against the San Francisco Giants. The move made room for minor leaguer Paolo Espino to be called up to start the series finale for Milwaukee.

Phillips is one of the Brewers' top minor league hopefuls. He played in two games, going 1 for 3, and committed an error.

Espino took the starting spot of Matt Garza, who is on the 10-day disabled list with a chest contusion.