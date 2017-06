WAUSAU (WAOW) - Lady, a six-year old Rat Terrier mix, is available for adoption at the Humane Society of Marathon County.

She was surrendered by her family because they were moving and could not take her.

Shelter workers say she would do best in a home with no other dogs.

Her adoption fee is $200 and it includes her spay and vaccines.

For more information on Lady call 715-845-2810 or check out the shelter web site at www.catsndogs.org