WIAA SOFTBALL: SPASH tops Sun Prairie 6-0, advances to state semifinals

The SPASH softball team has advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals after a 6-0 win over Sun Prairie Thursday afternoon.

The defending state champion Panthers pounced on the Cardinals early, scoring three runs in the top of the first to take the early lead. SPASH tacked on two more in the fourth and another in the sixth, all while Andrea Cherney through a four-hit shutout in the circle.

Cherney, a junior, made her eighth start of the season in place of Aubrey Drohner, who has been SPASH's primary starting pitcher for the last four seasons and led them to three state tournament wins last season. Drohner played shortstop in Thursday's game.

At the plate, Panther senior Ally Miklesh drove in two runs and scored another in the win. The Panthers scored all six runs with just seven hits, including only one extra base hit.

SPASH will play Kaukauna in Friday's state semifinal game at 9:00 p.m. at Goodman Diamond in Madison. The Galloping Ghosts enter the matchup with a record of 27-2 after beating conference rival Oshkosh North in the quarterfinals on Friday.

