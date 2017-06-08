Wisconsin Rapids woman sentenced to two years in federal prison

MADISON (WAOW) - A Wisconsin Rapids woman accused of engaging in sexual acts with an inmate at a federal prison in Oxford where she worked was sentenced to a year in federal prison, Acting U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Anderson said Thursday.

Amy Ziemann, 44, pleaded guilty in March to making a false statement to investigators and to soliciting false testimony before a grand jury, Anderson said in a statement.

She had been charged with eight counts of public corruption crimes, including accepting a $200 bribe to "smuggle contraband" into the prison and engaging in sexual acts with an inmate.

A grand jury indictment said that from July 2013 to February 2014, Ziemann brought tobacco, alcohol, pornography and even a wireless remote control for a sexual stimulation device to an inmate in the prison.

U.S. District Judge William Conley said Ziemann “lost her moral compass,” and that he was particularly troubled by her disclosure of sensitive information to an inmate known to be a gang member, Anderson said.

After she is released from prison, Ziemann must serve two years on supervised release.

Another prison worker, Stacy Lenorud, was sentenced to two years of probation after she pleaded guilty to conspiring with Ziemann to provide prohibited items to an inmate, Anderson said.