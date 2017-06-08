Central Wisconsin residents react to Comey testimony

Millions of people across the nation tuned in Thursday morning to hear former FBI Director James Comey testify about his interactions with President Trump.

In Central Wisconsin, many people said they didn't watch the hearing, but for those who did, they didn't get the answers they were looking for.

“Both sides are just trying to make themselves look good instead of standing up for some kind of morality or principles,” Wausau resident Don Champan said.

Other locals who watched said they weren't satisfied with Comey's answers.

“A lot of answers weren't an answer because he couldn't talk about that or said it was something that he couldn't expand on,” Wausau resident Peggy Oravez said.

In the hearing, Comey said he felt he couldn't answer certain questions because it was an open hearing, but said certain questions will be answered by the investigation.

“I don't think anyone is going to get all of the so-called truth,” Champan said. “It's going to be political.”

Oravez said she hopes the situation wraps up soon.

“We need a resolution and get on with business that we're waiting for them to get on with,” she said. “Healthcare, the budget.”

In a statement, Sen. Tammy Baldwin reacted to the hearing: