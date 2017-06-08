Body found in Maumee River identified as former NFL player James W. Hardy III

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) -- The Allen County Coroner has identified the person found in a log jam in one of Fort Wayne's rivers.

Newsline 9's Fort Wayne affiliate, ABC21, previously reported emergency personnel were called to the 800 block of North Anthony Boulevard after a City of Fort Wayne employee reported finding a body in the river. Crews were able to remove the body.

The coroner reports the body has been identified as James W. Hardy III. He was taken to the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center for an autopsy. The Allen County Coroner said Hardy was reported missing by family members a week ago.

Hardy played in the NFL in 2008 and 2009 with the Buffalo Bills. He is a former Elmhurst High School and Indiana University star receiver. While at IU, he became the university's first All-American receiver in 20 years. He was the school's all-time leader in catches, yardage and scores.

Hardy was also runner-up for Indiana's Mr. Basketball Award in 2004

TMZ reports Hardy was involuntarily admitted to a psychiatric facility in 2014 after an incident which he was arrested after allegedly attacking three cops outside his apartment in Los Angeles.

The Buffalo Bills put out a statement on Twitter on Hardy's death.

Indiana University Athletics also released a statement on the death of James Hardy. In part it reads:

Indiana University Athletics is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of James Hardy. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this difficult time.

This incident under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

The Cause of Death and the Manner of Death are Pending further investigation.