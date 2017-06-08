State Republicans at odds over education funding

Assembly Republicans say they are trying to fix a problem that has plagued the state for decades.

Some GOP lawmakers said Thursday at a news conference in Merrill that rural schools are getting asked to do more with less

They said funds for rural districts are often capped much lower than districts in cities and suburbs.

Gov. Scott Walker has budgeted $600 million for education across the board.

But some republicans say rural schools need more help.

"There's no better time to fix that then now, said Rep. John Nygren of Marinette. "The governor's plan is a winner, but ours is an even bigger winner and even better for these low revenue districts around the state."

Rep. Nygren said under the Assembly's plan, money will still be dictated by the number of students in a school, but would increase the number of dollars per student in rural areas to compete with bigger districts.

Right now, the Senate backs Gov. Walker's plan.