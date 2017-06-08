Parent worried for child's safety with Thomas Street construction

A parent that lives just off of Sherman Street has voiced many concerns since the construction on Thomas Street has started.

He worries that his stepson is going to be hit by a car when walking down the block, to Werle Park.

"Three weeks ago before the traffic was here, they could cross no problem," said Ryan Jakubowski. "Now you wait 5 to 10 minutes for them to come across." "All we want the city to do is put up some signs, children at play, children crossing, so people know."

He understands that traffic has to be diverted to Sherman Street, but says that drivers need to slow down and be more cautious.

"You see people going faster than 25 miles per hour, you see people on their phones," said Jakubowski. "All it takes is one time, for them to be looking down at their phone and boom, someone gets hurt."

Mayor Robert Mielke tells Newsline 9 that he has made progress on this situation, calling both police as well as public works, to ensure the safety of these kids. Mielke says he understands Jakubowski's concerns.

"He is worried about his stepson, I totally understand," said Mielke. "I have talked with many officials and signs will be up this week or next - I've been assured."

Another concern from both Jakubowski and the mayor is the speed at which these vehicles are traveling.

"We have implemented that there's more of a police presence," said Mielke. "We will have the police trailer out there with the speed limit and everything posted."

Mielke said construction on Thomas Street is on schedule to be completed by November.