Vigil held for Stephanie Low following Torgerson sentencing

Friends and family of Stephanie Low held a candlelit vigil Thursday at Oak Island Park in Wausau.

Dozens gathered to remember Stephanie and all that had happened since her disappearance on October 10, 2010.



Her family says that Torgerson's life sentence should bring some closure, or at least less stress, but that doesn't change what happened to Stephanie.

"Nothing's going to bring my daughter back, but I'm happy he's going to jail for the rest of his life because the guy's dangerous," said George Low, Stephanie's father. "He shouldn't be out on the street."

Stephanie's family has hosted vigils at Oak Island Park before on the anniversary of her disappearance. They say they hope everyone in the Wausau area remember Stephanie moving forward.