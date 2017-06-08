Opening Ceremonies kick off Special Olympics in Stevens Point

Hundreds of dedicated athletes rung in the 2017 Special Olympic Summer Games in Stevens Point Thursday.

The Games include soccer, track and field, swimming and powerlifting.

The word "teamwork" runs deep for many participants.

"I'm not doing anything," said one of the athletes. "I'm here to root on my awesome teammates because they're my family and they're awesome."

Organizers also notice something genuine about the group.

"Our athletes are one of the last examples of competing in sports for pure enjoyment," said Bob Whitehead, the event's director. "There's no agenda, they don't make money to do it, they just enjoy being a part of things and being highlighted."

The first competition of the 2017 Special Olympic Summer Games begins Friday morning.

The event lasts through Sunday and is open to the public.