Juda/Albany scores 6 runs in 5th inning, ends Phillips' first trip to state softball tournament with 13-3 win

Juda/Albany used a sixth-run fifth inning to power past Phillips 13-3 Thursday night at the WIAA state softball tournament, ending the Loggers first ever trip to state after just one game.

The Panthers, who are a co-op team located south of Madison, scored two runs in the first inning off Phillips pitcher Morgan Edwards to take the early lead. The Loggers responded with a run of their own in the bottom half of the inning when Edwards scored on an error, but could never keep up with J/A offensively.

Edwards, who is this week's Newsline 9 Athlete of the Week, went 3-4 with an RBI and a run scored, but struggled on the mound giving up SIX earned runs after only allowing 19 all season long.

The Panthers advance to play the winner of the Pacelli-Shiocton game that will be played at 8 a.m. Friday morning. The conference foes will face off for the third time this season, after Shiocton won both regular season meetings in the Central Wisconsin Eight Conference.

