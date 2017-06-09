Comey's secret release of Trump memo sparks partisan debate - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Comey's secret release of Trump memo sparks partisan debate

Posted:

By JONATHAN LEMIRE and SADIE GURMAN
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- At first former FBI Director James Comey looked media savvy when he revealed that he had arranged for the public disclosure of a damaging memo about his interactions with President Donald Trump.

But after Trump supporters took issue with Comey's actions, what appeared to be a smooth move turned into another element for partisan bickering.

In his congressional testimony Thursday, Comey stated that he decided to release the memo through a friend to get his account before the public. He said he also hoped it would spur the appointment of a special counsel.

Trump's personal lawyer later said that Comey had made "unauthorized disclosures" of privileged communications. And some experts were left debating whether Comey's ploy was unprofessional, unethical or possibly illegal.

