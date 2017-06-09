Man without pants streaks onto field, interrupts Brewers-Giants game

A man without pants managed to get onto the field at Miller Park during Thursday afternoon's game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the San Francisco Giants.

Security managed to take him down as he bolted toward Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford during the second inning.

Footage shared on social media showed four members of the security team holding the streaker down.

You know it's a good @Brewers game when there's a streaker on the field???? pic.twitter.com/fx2Y6ZzPl4 — Katherine (@KatAasen) June 8, 2017

The 31-year-old Burlington man was escorted off the field through a door in the left-field corner, after he was paraded past all the fans on the third-base side of the stadium.

Milwaukee police said he faces misdemeanor charges of lewd and lascivious behavior, disorderly conduct and trespassing.