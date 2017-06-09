US Open tee times announced: Here's when the Wisconsinites tee off

Mequon native Jordan Niebrugge will be first on the tee at the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills.

The USGA announced the tee times Thursday for rounds one and two of the championship beginning June 25th.

Niebrugge will tee off from the first hole at 6:45 a.m. on Thursday and at 12:30 p.m. from the 10th hole on Friday. Madison's Steve Stricker, the only other Wisconsin native in the tournament, will tee off at 2:20 p.m. from the first hole on Thursday and 8:35 from the 10th hole on Friday.

Other notable groups in the opening rounds include:

8:35 a.m. (Thursday, 10th hole) / 2:20 p.m. (Friday, 1st hole) – Martin Kaymer, Jordan Spieth, and Dustin Johnson. The trio represent the previous three U.S. Open champions.

1:36 p.m. (Thursday, 1st hole) / 7:51 a.m. (Friday, 10th hole) – Bubba Watson, Adam Scott, Sergio Garcia

2:09 p.m. (Thursday, 1st hole/ 8:24 a.m. (Friday, 10th hole) – Jason Day, Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy

For a complete listing of the tee times, visit the US Open website at USOpen.com.