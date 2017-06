Five children were injured Thursday in a UTV crash in Forest County, according to the sheriff's department.

When officials arrived at the scene in the Township of Lincoln, five children ages 1 to 14-years-old were found with injuries, the Forest County Sheriff said.

The UTV was being driven by a 14-year-old girl, officials said.

The crash remains under investigation but officials said that speed and inexperience are factors in the crash.

No additional details will be released at this time.