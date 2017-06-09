Camper, truck burn in driveway of western Wisconsin home

No one was injured, but a camper and truck are a total loss following a fire at a Black River Falls home Thursday evening.

Shortly after 7 p.m., a neighbor called 911 that a combination camper/toy hauler and truck were on fire in the driveway of a home at 1038 Laura Lane.

Both were heavily engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at the home.

Besides the destruction of the camper and truck, siding on the home was damaged due to the heat from the fire.

The owners of the camper and truck weren't home at the time.

Black River Falls Fire Chief Steve Schreiber said they are still determining what caused the fire.