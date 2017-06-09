Officers find Sour Patch Kid candies soaked with LSD in Racine man's home

A Racine man facing multiple drug-related charges is accused of having Sour Patch Kid candies soaked with LSD in his freezer, according to a criminal complaint.

Police executed a search warrant for a house on Arthur Avenue in Racine because police suspected believed controlled substances, including marijuana, LSD and MDMA were being sold from the home.

Once in the house, investigators found marijuana, a marijuana grinder, rolling papers and a digital gram scale. In a cream cheese container in the freezer, officers found the South Patch Kid candies.They also found a bag containing tan crystal /powder substance believed to be MDMA/Molly, the complaint said.

According to the criminal complaint, Romnek admitted that everything found in the house belonged to him and that he received the items in the freezer from an unknown man and was "holding on to them and giving them to people."

He told police he had recent hip surgery and was selling marijuana to help make money while recovering.

Romnek is charged with possession with intent to deliver LSD, maintaining a drug-trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC and possession with intent to deliver other designer drugs.