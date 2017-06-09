Wisconsin River Pro Rodeo kicks up the dust

Summer and festivals go together like cowboys and boots.

The Wisconsin River Pro Rodeo is back in Merrill this weekend for the twenty-seventh year. It's expected to have 8 thousand visitors.

At the rodeo you can find events like roping competitions, barrel racing and bronc riding. There will also be the traditional royalty contest.

Trystin Lesage and Katie Bargender are currently holding the Queen and Princess of Pro Rodeo role in Wisconsin.

"Sunday will be a bitter sweet day. I am excited for the new experiences that the new Queen and Princess will have, but I am also sad to see my reign end," Lesage said.

During their year of holding the crown, they have traveled throughout Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan. They will present the new Queen and Princess this Sunday.

