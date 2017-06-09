WIAA SOFTBALL: Pacelli shuts out Shiocton 3-0, advances to Division 4 state championship

Pacelli is headed back to the WIAA state softball championship for the fourth time since 2011 after a 3-0 win over conference rival Shiocton.

Brook Nagorski pitched seven shutout innings for the Cardinals, while Karah Kluck drove in two runs of the game's three runs to lead Pacelli to the state semifinal victory.

The Chiefs had won both regular season matchups over Pacelli. Head Coach Ann Molski said after the game those two losses helped prepare the Cardinals for the third and most important showdown of the season.

"When you play in a tough conference with really good pitching and really good hitting, it kind of prepares you for this regional run," she said.

Nagorski was the story of the game for Pacelli, allowing just four hits throughout the game.

"Brook did incredible," Pacelli catcher Paige Hintz said. "I am so proud of her. I don't know it's just insane. I knew she could do it I had no doubt. I am just so happy for her because she deserved it 100 percent."

The Cardinals will play Juda/Albany, which knocked off Phillips on Thursday, in Saturday's championship game. That contest will begin at 10:30 at Goodman Diamond in Madison.