Missing Wisconsin man found dead Thursday

Milwaukee police confirm a man found dead Thursday was J.L. Lindsey, 76, who had been missing since May 24.

He was found near 73rd Street and Douglas Avenue.

The Department of Justice canceled a Silver Alert for Lindsey on Friday afternoon.

According to a relative, Lindsey left his group home near 80th Street and Bender Road.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

