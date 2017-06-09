Missing Wisconsin man found dead Thursday

Milwaukee police confirm a man found dead Thursday was J.L. Lindsey, 76, who had been missing since May 24.
He was found near 73rd Street and Douglas Avenue.
The Department of Justice canceled a Silver Alert for Lindsey on Friday afternoon.
According to a relative, Lindsey left his group home near 80th Street and Bender Road.
An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.
Hundreds of dedicated athletes rung in the 2017 Special Olympic Summer Games in Stevens Point Thursday.
WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293