Wisconsin's wolf population on the rise, farmers say livestock is at risk

Wisconsin's wolf population is on the rise, and that's forcing farmers across the state to make changes to ensure the safety of their livestock.

On Thursday the DNR released its annual over winter minimum count for Wisconsin's wolf population. For the 2016- 2017 monitoring period (December- April) the minimum count was 925- 952.

While the wolf is still on the endangered species list nationally, Wisconsin lawmakers want to get it off so that they can be hunted. That's because they say more wolves put the state's farming community at risk.

A Wisconsin Rapids farmer says last year, a wolf killed 10% of his livestock, which was a $10,000 loss for Jones.

"My wife and I have been farmers our entire life," said Bryan Jones. "But we can't take that kind of a loss so what we did here last year is we put a barnyard in and we are now a confined operation until we feel comfortable and can sleep at night."

While they are causing many issues for farmers, the DNR can only fight these animals off with non-lethal tools.

"They are currently listed as federally endangered species so that constrains the management program of the state," said David MacFarland, DNR. "We are restricted from the use of any lethal management tools that would include lethal control in response to any wolf related conflicts and obviously restricts our ability to hold a recreational hunting and trapping season."

In the mean time, farmers are doing what they can to keep their livestock out of harms way.

"I hate seeing them like this," said Jones. "There is a wolf in the neighborhood so we have to keep the sheep locked up to avoid taking another hit like last year."

"We as farmers don't have any option now to put our livestock safely on pasture," said Jones. "So they're stuck here until we can get our dogs trained."

While he notices that his farm is suffering because of wolves, he doesn't want them killed.

"I think if you can get those animals to understand we don't want them in our domesticated animals, I think that's a better way than saying, okay let's kill them all. But also, you can't have them as high of numbers as there are," said Jones.