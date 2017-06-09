Wausau fundraiser helps area vets - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wausau fundraiser helps area vets

By Courtney Terlecki, Multimedia Journalist
WAUSAU (WAOW) -

A fundraiser in Wausau aimed at helping veterans kicked off Friday.

The Man of Honor Society holds the annual event outside the Eagles Club in Wausau as its only fundraiser of the year. From Friday through Sunday they'll have live music, raffles, games and food.

Organizers said it's a great way to help area veterans.

"We raise this money to help the veterans of Marathon County, it's a hand up, not a hand out, everybody needs a hand every once in awhile, so that's what we try and provide," said Man of Honor Society President Jeff Morgan.

The group hopes to raise more than $65,000 at this years fundraiser.

