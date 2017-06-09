Representative Duffy comments on Comey testimony

7th Congressional District Representative Sean Duffy weighed in on Comey's testimony Friday afternoon.



He says that the situation is a distraction from issues like healthcare reform and infrastructure.

"I listened to the testimony on and off yesterday and I thought it was pretty clear that, again, Director Comey, like the former director... from our intelligence department, Director Clapper, they've all said that Donald Trump hasn't colluded with the Russians," said Representative Duffy. "Everyone keeps saying the same thing, there was no evidence of collusion."

Duffy was at the Center for Visual Arts in Wausau Friday to celebrate with the winners of an art competition.